 South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 in Centurion: Live scores and updates
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 in Centurion

South Africa vs Pakistan Live: Catch all the action of the day one of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan through our live commentary.

Dec 26, 2018
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 in Centurion(REUTERS)

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against South Africa starting at Centurion Park on Wednesday. Pakistan have lost middle order batsman Haris Sohail to injury and he is replaced by Shan Masood, while lead seamer Mohammad Abbas has not recovered from a shoulder problem, but is likely to play in the second test in Cape Town. Abbas is replaced by Mohammad Amir, who last played in the test series in England in June. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis admitted he would have batted first too, but is relishing the chance to unleash his seamers, including Dale Steyn, who is one scalp away from becoming the country’s outright all-time leading test wicket taker, on Pakistan.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Follow South Africa vs Pakistan live updates below -

First Published: Dec 26, 2018

