South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live on TV and online

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to gain a consolation win when the hosts take the field against Pakistan in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at Wanderers, Johannesburg, on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan have already sealed the three-match series after gaining victories in the first two ODIs. South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI on Sunday. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)(AFP)

The Proteas have not been able to challenge Pakistan in the series so far, and the visitors have had no problem brushing aside the challenge. Babar Azam has gotten among the runs; however, the three-figure mark has yet to be breached.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also scalped four wickets in the second ODI, helping Pakistan defend the score of 329. Pakistan and South Africa will look to figure out their perfect combination heading into the Champions Trophy.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will take place on Tuesday, 22 December, at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at Wanderers, Johannesburg.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.