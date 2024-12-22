Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 10:38 AM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan: Here are all the live streaming details for the final ODI of the three-match series. 

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to gain a consolation win when the hosts take the field against Pakistan in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at Wanderers, Johannesburg, on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan have already sealed the three-match series after gaining victories in the first two ODIs.

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI on Sunday. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)(AFP)
South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI on Sunday. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)(AFP)

The Proteas have not been able to challenge Pakistan in the series so far, and the visitors have had no problem brushing aside the challenge. Babar Azam has gotten among the runs; however, the three-figure mark has yet to be breached.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also scalped four wickets in the second ODI, helping Pakistan defend the score of 329. Pakistan and South Africa will look to figure out their perfect combination heading into the Champions Trophy.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will take place on Tuesday, 22 December, at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at Wanderers, Johannesburg.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On