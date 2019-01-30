South Africa vs Pakistan, 5th ODI in Cape Town: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the decisive final one-day international against Pakistan . The match at Newlands is a series decider with both teams having won twice in the first four games. South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks. Pakistan were unchanged. Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 16:50 IST