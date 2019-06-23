Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: Clash of two misfiring teams

Live updates: South Africa, Pakistan, two sides which have encountered only heartbreaks and disappointments right through their World Cup campaign will now face-off against each other at Lord’s, London. There are more questions than answers in both the camps, both sides are jittery, they are confused about the players they should play, they are confused about the tactics, and well, this confusion could well give us another evenly-matched contest. Pakistan now need to win all four remaining games to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals.

13:51 hrs IST Top 5 player battles Having mustered just three points from six games, South Africa are all but out of the tournament while Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games and other results go in their favour. These are the top 5 player battles to watch out for.





13:41 hrs IST Sarfaraz hits out For a long time during Saturday’s media conference, Ahmed was trying his best not to get drawn into making any remark that would send TRPs through the roof. But he couldn’t resist in the end. “Unke nazar mein to hum player hi nahi hain; Sab khuda ban ke TV pe baithe hain (In their eyes, we are not even players. They have become gods on television),” said Ahmed when asked about criticism by former players.





13:37 hrs IST Pakistan Predicted XI The veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has not been among the runs in the previous few ODIs for the side is likely to be rested against the Proteas. Pakistan are likely to bring in Haris Sohail in his stead, who has a better strike rate than Asif Ali. Here ie Pakistan’s predicted XI for the match.





13:23 hrs IST South Africa predicted XI Up against a struggling Pakistan side on Sunday, the Proteas could look to make two key changes to bring more balance to their side. Aiden Markram has not been at his best in the tournament so far, and has not provided much-needed solidity to the middle order. Here is their predicted XI for the match.



