South Africa vs Pakistan, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 4
Catch all the action from the fourth day’s action in the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan with our live updates.cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2019 13:40 IST
Half-centuries by Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam enabled Pakistan to avoid an innings defeat and take the second Test against South Africa at Newlands into the fourth day.
Pakistan were bowled out in the last over of the third day for 294 on Saturday, leaving South Africa 41 runs to win. A provision for an extra half hour was not used because only 20 minutes or five overs of play would have been possible.
First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:38 IST