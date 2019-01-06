South Africa vs Pakistan, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 4

Half-centuries by Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam enabled Pakistan to avoid an innings defeat and take the second Test against South Africa at Newlands into the fourth day.

Pakistan were bowled out in the last over of the third day for 294 on Saturday, leaving South Africa 41 runs to win. A provision for an extra half hour was not used because only 20 minutes or five overs of play would have been possible.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:38 IST