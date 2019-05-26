South Africa vs West Indies warm-up match World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online

West Indies captain Jason Holder wants to create his own legacy with this side and when they take on South Africa in the warm up clash, they need to fine tune their combinations. Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are back, but now the other players around them have to chip in too.

Windies have a proud history at the World Cup, winning the first two editions of the tournament and making the final of the third. After struggling for nearly two decades, a few stunning wins against England recently lifted their spirits.

“Not personally,” Holder told the ICC when asked if he feels pressurised to re-establish their dominance, adding, “It’s just a case of us creating our own legacy.

Where is the South Africa vs West Indies warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will take place at Bristol.

At what time does the South Africa vs West Indies warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match begins at 3pm IST on Sunday (May 26)

Where and how to watch live coverage of South Africa vs West Indies warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The South Africa vs West Indies warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match online?

The online streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the South Africa vs West Indies warm-up match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

