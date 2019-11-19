e-paper
South African bowler picks up wickets bowling with both arms: Watch

He first dismissed opener Sarel Erwee while bowling with the right arm in the eighth over of the innings. He came back in his next over, flipped the ball to his left hand and knocked over the stumps of opposition captain Dane Vilas.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa’s Gregory Mahlokwana
South Africa’s Gregory Mahlokwana(Screengrab)
         

We are in the age where cricket is trying different ways and means to evolve and stay relevant in a bid to attract more spectators to the ground and as such, the different leagues mushrooming all over the globe are proving to be a great source of entertainment for the fans. In the ongoing Mzansi Super League, South Africa’s Gregory Mahlokwana forced everyone to sit up and take notice when he not only bowled with both arms, but also picked up a wicket while doing so.

 

He first dismissed opener Sarel Erwee while bowling with the right arm in the eighth over of the innings. He came back in his next over, flipped the ball to his left hand and knocked over the stumps of opposition captain Dane Vilas.

ALSO READ: Ashwin imitates Jayasuriya; turns pink ball with left-handed action - WATCH

 

Cape Town led by Quinton de Kock won the match by 10 runs as his bowlers successfully defended the 175-run target they had set for the opposition. Mahlokwana was given great assistance by Dale Steyn who picked up two wickets. Steyn was their most economical bowler as he gave away just 23 runs in his four overs.

