e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin imitates Jayasuriya during practice with pink balls - WATCH

IND vs BAN: After the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore ended in three days, Team India decided to stay on and practice with pink balls at the venue for the upcoming day and night Test in Kolkata.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rvichandran Ashwin bowls left handed during practise with pink balls.
Rvichandran Ashwin bowls left handed during practise with pink balls.(Twitter)
         

One can expect Ravichandran Ashwin to experiment even when everything is going right. Blessed with an inquisitive cricketing mind like none other, Ashwin is someone who believes in evolving and developing new skills at all time. But there are certain experiments which are purely for fun and the ace off spinner indulged in some light hearted experimentation during a practice session under lights at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After the first Test against Bangladesh ended in three days, Team India decided to stay on and practice with pink balls at the venue for the upcoming day and night Test in Kolkata. During this practice Ashwin decided to bowl left handed with the brand new pink balls and guess what, he managed to get some turn as well.

ALSO READ: Ashwin bowls leg spin, knocks over stumps during Tea break - WATCH

A closer dissection of Ashwin’s action will tell you what exactly was he doing. Many years ago, former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya destroyed India’s batting with his part-time left arm spin in the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup, which was played in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. Ashwin was imitating Jayasuriya’s bowling action. 

Although considered a part-timer, Jayasuriya ended up picking 323 wickets in one-day internationals. His tally is the fourth highest among Sri Lankan bowlers after frontline bowlers like Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

Ashwin was also seen batting left-handed earlier in the nets during the first Test match. In terms of his on field exploits, Ashwin joined Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh by becoming only the third Indian bowler to pick up 250 Test wickets on home soil.

tags
top news
‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Here are the best camera smartphones in India
Here are the best camera smartphones in India
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updatesHTLS 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news