India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin imitates Jayasuriya during practice with pink balls - WATCH

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:09 IST

One can expect Ravichandran Ashwin to experiment even when everything is going right. Blessed with an inquisitive cricketing mind like none other, Ashwin is someone who believes in evolving and developing new skills at all time. But there are certain experiments which are purely for fun and the ace off spinner indulged in some light hearted experimentation during a practice session under lights at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After the first Test against Bangladesh ended in three days, Team India decided to stay on and practice with pink balls at the venue for the upcoming day and night Test in Kolkata. During this practice Ashwin decided to bowl left handed with the brand new pink balls and guess what, he managed to get some turn as well.

A closer dissection of Ashwin’s action will tell you what exactly was he doing. Many years ago, former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya destroyed India’s batting with his part-time left arm spin in the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup, which was played in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. Ashwin was imitating Jayasuriya’s bowling action.

Ashwin being Ashwin. Bowling with the left hand and getting it to turn.#pinkballTest pic.twitter.com/jWCdyIdtXX — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) November 17, 2019

Although considered a part-timer, Jayasuriya ended up picking 323 wickets in one-day internationals. His tally is the fourth highest among Sri Lankan bowlers after frontline bowlers like Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

Ashwin was also seen batting left-handed earlier in the nets during the first Test match. In terms of his on field exploits, Ashwin joined Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh by becoming only the third Indian bowler to pick up 250 Test wickets on home soil.