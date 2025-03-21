Sreesanth labels Riyan Parag 'a great example' for youngsters after RR captaincy: 'Doesn't matter where you come from'

Former India pacer Sreesanth has reacted to Riyan Parag's appointment as Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain for the first three matches of IPL 2025. With regular skipper Sanju Samson yet to fully recover from a finger injury, Parag will lead the Royals; the decision comes on the back of Parag’s sensational run in IPL 2024, where he finished as the third-highest run-scorer, amassing 573 runs at an average of 52.09. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings(AP)

Sreesanth, speaking as a JioStar expert, acknowledged Parag’s growth and highlighted his leadership experience at the domestic level.

“I haven’t seen much of him, but I think he did lead his state side in one of the matches against Kerala. So, I remember him doing well, and he’s been consistently doing well in first-class matches also. So I would love to see him and even though Sanju isn’t playing, I’m sure he’s going to be there helping him out," said Sreesanth.

"They’ve got a very good unit, and that unit will surely help him. I don’t see much difference just because Riyan Parag is leading. He’s got a great mindset. If you remember last year, he was one of the highest run-getters, and he did that consistently,” Sreesanth told India Today.

Parag in IPL

Parag’s journey to leadership has been one of resilience. For four seasons, he struggled to make a mark in the IPL, often facing criticism and questions over his place in the team.

However, he turned things around in 2024, not only having a breakthrough season but also earning his maiden India call-up for the Zimbabwe tour.

“On the verge of getting dropped from the team, he came back and scored those 500 runs, so he will be looking forward. And he got that captaincy for his performance, and that is a great thing for all the youngsters who’re watching this league—that it doesn’t matter what’s your age and where you come from.

"It all depends on your performance and consistent performance. No matter how bad the setbacks are, if you can bounce back and make a comeback. Riyan Parag has done that, so he’s a captain of the IPL team. All the best to him,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.