Sreesanth picks best-ever Indian captain; world’s best batsman and bowler currently

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:00 IST

S Sreesanth, first spotted by current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, made his debut under Rahul Dravid, played a couple of Test matches under Anil Kumble and then completed the major part of his career under MS Dhoni (22 ODIs,13 Tests, and 9 T20Is), has picked the best-ever Indian captain and it is none of the above-mentioned greats of the Indian team.

Sreesanth went in with legendary India all-rounder and also the country’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev as the best-ever Indian skipper.

In a recent live session in Helo app, the right-arm pacer picked Kapil Dev, under whom India won the 1983 World Cup as the best-ever skipper and also named India captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman and fast bowler Jaspirt Bumrah as the best bowler in world cricket currently.

The BCCI banned Sreesanth, who is now 37, for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL that year. But on March 15 last year, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee’s order.

Sreesanth’s ban is supposed to end on August this year and he will be eligible to play cricket for his state side Kerala as well as for India.

A member of India’s last two World Cup triumphs – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – Sreesanth turned up in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all.

Remembering the World Cup 2011 final against Sreesanth said: “In 2011, I was bit nervous, but Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh motivated me to bowl. And since it was the World Cup and we were playing at home, everyone in the side wanted to win that final at Wankhede Stadium at any cost for Sachin Paaji! And winning the final in front of an electric crowd was a great experience. It was also my last ODI match in India colours.”

When asked how he’s spending his time during the lockdown, he said, “Just having a good time with my wife and children during this lockdown and focusing on my fitness.” The cricketer, when asked about his love life, revealed it was love at first sight with his wife Bhuvneshwari.