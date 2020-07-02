Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him

cricket

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:22 IST

Call him controversial, call him natural, call him expressive, call whatever you want to but you cannot deny that it was a difficult task keeping your eyes away from him when S Sreesanth was on the field. Even when he was away from cricket for 7 years, he entertained one and all sometimes through acting, sometimes even with dancing. India pacer Sreesanth is a born entertainer. But his heart still lies with cricket. Despite being 37, Sreesanth announced that he will throw his hat in the IPL auctions next year.

Sreesanth, whose ban for spot-fixing during IPL 2013 ends in September this year, has already been included in the Kerala Ranji Trophy probable for this season and now the right-arm seamer has made it clear that he has also planned to return to the IPL.

“Obviously I will put my name in IPL 2021 Auction,” Sreesanth told CricTracker in an Instagram live session.

When asked about the team he would prefer to play in the IPL, Sreesanth said his first-choice would be Mumbai Indians because of Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in the support staff.

“I will play for whatever team I get picked. But, as a cricket fan, it’s Men In Blue Mumbai Indians, because of Sachin Paaji, I played cricket to meet Sachin Tendulkar. If I get an opportunity to play for Mumbai Indians, why not, it will be a great thing to learn from Sachin paji from dressing room,” Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth also added that he would love to be part of MS Dhoni’s CSK or Virat Kohli’s RCB.

“Also I would love to play under Dhoni bhai or RCB as well,” he said.

Sreesanth, who last played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2013, did not rule out his participation in this year’s IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely.

“Even in this season some foreign players might not play and more Indians might be picked in the squads, then I have a chance to play,” Sreesanth further added.