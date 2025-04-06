SRH told to continue same ultra-aggressive approach despite 'Travishek's crash landing': 'If you had to ask them…'

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been going through a rough patch in the ongoing season of IPL with a hat-trick of defeats, which has pushed them down to the bottom at the points table. The 2016 champions started their campaign with a win over Rajasthan Royals, where they posted a mammoth 286, but since then, they have failed to get going. The ultra-aggressive batting approach has backfired for them in the last three matches, but skipper Pat Cummins has clearly stated they will continue to do so. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to live up to the expectations thus far in first four matches. (SunRisers Hyderabad-X)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his concerns over Hyderabad's slump and said that when a team loses three consecutive matches, it becomes difficult to come out of it.

"Hyderabad, what are you people doing? You have lost three matches on the bounce. A team can manage if they lose two matches, but if you lose three consecutive matches, you should realize that you are going down the drain, and it will be slightly difficult to come out of that," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's destructive opening fair has failed to replicate the same impact from last season to this year, which is also one reason behind their losing streak.

Chopra asserted that despite the crash-landing of the opening pair, he doesn't think SRH will change will their playing style in coming matches.

"I didn't think this kind of batting lineup would be in such a situation. I didn't think Travishek (Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma), who were flying high, would crash-land. The biggest question is whether Hyderabad will change their playing style. I don't think they will change," he added.

“Why should you change after assembling such a team?”

Last year's runners-up are unable to find the right balance between aggression and ultra-aggression with most of their batting stars coming dud in the past three encounters. To their relief, SRH would be back in Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium, which is known for run-feasts.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further elaborated that SRH should not change their approach after assembling a team full of firepower in the batting line-up.

"To be fair, why should you change after assembling such a team? If you had to ask them to play easy, you should have bought someone else. When you bought such explosive batters, it won't work out if you expect them to play cautiously," Chopra reasoned.