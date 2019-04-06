SRH vs MI: Debutant Alzarri Joseph picks up best bowling figures in IPL history

Young Windies fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph got his Indian Premier League career off to a blistering start as he picked up the best bowling figures in the competition’s history on his debut. Joseph fired Mumbai Indians to a 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Joseph ended the match with incredible figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs and he now takes the top spot in the list of best bowling figures recorded by a player in the history of the tournament. Moreover, he also became only the third cricketer in IPL to scalp six wickets in an innings.

Best bowling figures in IPL -

6/12 – Alzarri Joseph (MI)

6/14 – Sohail Tanvir (RR)

6/19 – Adam Zampa (RPS)

5/5 – Anil Kumble (RCB)

5/12 – Ishant Sharma (DC)

Joseph bowled a dream first over in the IPL, dismissing David Warner in a wicket maiden. In his following over, the 22-year-old got rid of Vijay Shankar to leave Hyderabad at 43 for three in seven overs.

The hosts needed 53 off the last 30 balls and ended up well short of the target with Joseph running through the opposition line-up. His six victims were David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 23:39 IST