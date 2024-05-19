SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Check likely XIs, head-to-head and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to announce their contention for the top 2 with a win against the Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the last double-header of the tournament on Sunday. The Orange Army already qualified for the playoffs after their previous match against the Gujarat Titans was washed out, taking them to 15 points. Now, a win in their last group-stage match will take them 17 points and a spot in the top 2 provided if the Rajasthan Royals lose their last match as well. SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings(PTI)

As for the Punjab Kings, a win or loss will not make a difference with the team having already bowed out of the playoffs race. The 2014 runner-ups will look to end things on a positive note and finish a place above their current position at no.8. PBKS have already bid adieu to their English line-up of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and skipper Sam Curran which might pave the way for a few youngsters with either Shashank Singh or Rilee Rossouw leading the side for their last match.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

SRH likely XI (if batting first)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth

SRH likely XI (if bowling first)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan

Impact Players: T. Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

PBKS likely XI (if batting first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Rishi Dhawan, V Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis

PBKS likely XI (if bowling first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Rishi Dhawan, V Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on 22 occasions with Hyderabad leading the head-to-head with 15 wins in their favour. The Orange Army also won their previous encounter against PBKS earlier this season.

Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a bowling-first venue where teams prefer restricting their opponents to a chasable total on the board. However, the pitch offers good scoring opportunities to the batsmen as well. Out of the 77 matches played here at this venue, 42 matches have been won by teams batting second.

Fantasy XI

Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Heinrich Klassen, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh