Colombo [Sri Lanka], : With a thumping 32-run win in the second ODI, Sri Lanka put an end to India's dream sequence of 11 consecutive bilateral series win against the Island nation in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka end India's 19-year-long dominant bilateral rivalry run with win in 2nd ODI

The last time India failed to win a series against Sri Lanka was in December 1997, when a three-match series held at home ended in a 1-1 draw. Though both Asian rivals have shared a healthy rivalry over the years, which was at the peak of its competitiveness in the decade of 2000s, India started a run of 11 successive bilateral series wins against Lankan Lions back in late 2005 with a 6-1 win in a seven-match series, which lasted till the 3-0 series win held in India last year.

In this time span, India won five series against Sri Lanka away from home.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and elected to bat first. Knocks from Avishka Fernando , Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage played a crucial role in taking SL to 240/9 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar , and Kuldeep were the top bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also got a wicket.

During the run chase, skipper Rohit and Shubman Gill , started off well with a 97-run partnership, but a game-changer spell from Jeffrey Vandersay reduced India to 147/6. Axar Patel tried to fight it out for India, but they were bundled out for 208 runs in 42.2 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka also delivered a fine bowling performance for SL.

SL took a 1-0 lead in the series with a game to go. Vandersay won the 'Player of the Match' honours.

