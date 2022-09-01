Sri Lanka legend, ex-Bangladesh captain involved in social media war ahead of 'do-or-die' Asia Cup match

After losing their opening encounters, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are left in a spot of bother as far as the Super Four stage is concerned at the ongoing Asia Cup. Both the teams faced crushing defeat against Afghanistan, who became the first team to advance to the next stage from Group B. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will now meet each other in a virtual eliminator, which will be played on Thursday evening, and considering the war of words coming from both the camps it promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

It all started with Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka taking a swipe at Bangladesh bowling attack and called them an “easier opponent” as compared to Afghanistan. “Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz [Mustafizur Rahman] is a good bowler. Shakib [al Hasan] is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent,” the Lankan skipper had said during a press conference.

The statement certainly rattled their opponent as Bangladesh team director and former captain Khaled Mahmud went a step ahead and compared his side's bowling attack with Sri Lanka's. Mahmud remarked that at least his team has two world-class bowlers in Shakib and Mustafizur but Sri Lanka have none.

"I don’t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely, Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don’t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don’t even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game,” he said while addressing the media ahead of the clash.

Mahmud, was one of the main architects of Bangladesh's famous win vs Pakistan in 1999 World Cup. He is fondly remembered for his medium pace and handy lower-order batting contributions.

Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene also reacted to Mahmud's remarks and urged to Lankan unit to respond back in fitting manner. “Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field,” he tweeted.

Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field..😉👍#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/txWm7wH4nC — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 31, 2022

Afghanistan and India have progressed to the Super Four stage after winning both their opening matches. There is a tussle going on from the remaining two spots, and the outcome between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will decide the third team who will make it to the next round.

