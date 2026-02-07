Sri Lanka Police not notified about cancellation of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tie, security plans going on: Report

The T20 World Cup is officially underway, but there is still uncertainty regarding the Group A match between India and Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. The Government of Pakistan has already stated that the men's team won't take the field against Suryakumar Yadav's India after what happened with Bangladesh and the ICC's last-minute replacement of the side with Scotland. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to write to the apex body to explain its stance. Back-channel talks have begun between the ICC and the PCB, but the fate of the marquee contest remains in limbo. Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha (AP)

Recently, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also wrote to the PCB to reconsider its stance, or else it will cause huge financial losses for the former, given that the match was to be played in Colombo. Amid the ongoing standoff, it has come to light that the Sri Lankan Police are not hampered by the ongoing drama as they continue to prepare the security plans for the contest between the two arch-rivals.

According to a report in Newswire, Sri Lanka Police have not received any formal notification regarding the cancellation of the match between India and Pakistan; hence, they are leaving no stone unturned in chalking out the security layout for February 15.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Cricket reminds PCB of 2009 Lahore terror attack: Inside details of two-page letter addressed to Pakistan The Sri Lanka Police will proceed with its special security and traffic arrangements for February 15. In a statement, it was confirmed that special plans would be in place for the three high-profile matches scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Khettarama Road.

According to Newswire, the police said that the matches between Sri Lanka and Ireland on March 8, India and Pakistan on February 15, and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on February 19 will all be conducted with special arrangements. On every match day, a special traffic plan will be enforced in and around the stadium.

Dedicated shuttle transport services will also be operated for the spectators. A total of 1,500 officers, along with 600 traffic police personnel, have already been deployed to ensure the safety and security of both local and foreign spectators in Colombo.

‘Sri Lanka loves us’ On the eve of Pakistan's opening match in the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands, Salman Agha said he knew the Sri Lankan public loves his side and urged fans to turn out in big numbers to watch their matches.

“I know Sri Lanka loves us, and we love them as well. They've always supported us, and that's what we have done as well,” he told reporters on Friday.

“They come in numbers when we play against Sri Lanka or any side in Sri Lanka. So there are three other games. They can come and watch that. We will try to entertain them and try to win the games for them,” he added.