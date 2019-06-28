Sri Lanka Predicted XI vs South Africa - Pradeep likely to be replaced by Lakmal

Rejuvenated by a 20-run victory over England, Sri Lanka will push for a contention in the semifinal when they face off against South Africa on Friday. The Proteas have already crashed out of the tournament and are riding low on confidence, which offers the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side a great opportunity to push for a top four spot by pulling off another victory. The fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who picked up for wickets in the previous game, will once again be the key figure going forward into the contest.

Here is Sri Lanka’s Predicted XI against South Africa:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c): The captain Dimuth Karunaratne may have not displayed his best batting form in the tournament so far, but has made some smart bowling changes on the field. Karunaratne, as a captain, has been impressive at the World Cup.

Kusal Perera (wk): Kusal Perera, too, has not been the best figure with the bat for the side with just 161 runs in four innings. But his strike rate of 109.25 shows he can be a dangerous batsman on his day.

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando was given a chance against England, and his counter-attacking innings of 49 runs in 39 balls, will reignite selectors’ faith in the batsman.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has not enjoyed a great tournament so far, with the bat. But the batsman showed signs of form against England, scoring 46 runs, and will continue to be a part of the team.

Angelo Mathews: Angelo Mathews, who scored an unbeaten 85 against England, holds the key to Sri Lanka’s middle order.

Lahiru Thirimanne: With Jeevan Mendis getting dismissed for a duck against England, and given just 3 overs to bowl, it is highly likely Lahiru Thirimanne will return to the side in his place.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva was the key figure for Sri Lanka after Lasith Malinga during England’s chase in the previous match, as the spinner picked up three wickets.

Thisara Perera: Thisara Perera is currently holding an average of under 10 in the tournament. He has not been much successful with the ball. But with Mathews unable to bowl due to injury, he remains Sri Lanka’s best allrounder and is not likely to be substituted.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has been the find of the tournament for Sri Lanka. The left-armer has contributed with wickets and has also been the side’s best fielder.

Lasith Malinga: Lasith Malinga was expected to lead Sri Lanka’s bowling attack at the World Cup and he has, effectively, done so.

Suranga Lakmal: Nuwan Pradeep is reportedly down with fever and he is set to be replaced with Suranga Lakmal

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:30 IST