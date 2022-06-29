Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS trail by 114 runs vs SL
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS trail by 114 runs vs SL

  • Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Follow highlights of the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia from Galle here.
Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights Cricket Score(AP)(AFP)
Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights Cricket Score(AP)(AFP)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 08:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia posted 98 for three in 25 overs at Stumps to trail by 114 runs against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of their ongoing first Test match at Galle International Stadium in Galle, on Wednesday. Responding to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 212, the visitors lost crucial wickets with David Warner (25), Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) departing for the pavilion. Usman Khawaja (47*) and Travis Head (6*) will resume batting on Day 2 and will seek some momentum. Earlier a knock of 58 runs off 59 balls by Niroshan Dickwella helped the hosts reach 212 in 59 overs.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sri lanka cricket australia pat cummins steve smith david warner + 3 more
sri lanka cricket australia pat cummins steve smith david warner + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out