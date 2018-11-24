Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test day 2 live score and updates: ENG aim to stretch score

It was an interesting day of Test cricket as Sri Lanka took on England in the final Test in Colombo. Batting first the visitors rode on a returning Jonny Bairstow’s century to score 312/7 at the end of day’s play. Bairstow was given good support by his skipper and Yorkshire teammate Joe Root, while England will be happy to see Ben Stokes back among the runs again. The seven wickets to fall were all shared by spinners with four of them going to Lakshan Sandakan. England will be looking to bat for as long as possible while the hosts will look to end the innings as early as possible.

Catch all the action as Sri Lanka take on England on Day 2 of the third Test at Colombo through our live blog.

