Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 1: Visitors lose early wickets

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat in the first match of a three-Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday. The tourists handed maiden Test caps to opener Rory Burns and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, the latter replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. Fellow glovesman Jos Buttler was selected purely as a batsman but Joe Denly’s test debut will have to wait as England decided to have Moeen Ali at the number three position. Root agreed England were wary of batting fourth at the famously spin-friendly venue, though heavy overnight rain and an early morning breeze meant they also had to be careful early on.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 10:47 IST