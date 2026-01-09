Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch SL vs PAK live on TV and online

It's a must-win territory for hosts Sri Lanka if they are to have any chance of winning the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The visitors led by Salman Ali Agha registered a comfortable victory in the series opener as their preparation for the T20 World Cup began with a bang. The three-match contest between the two teams is a perfect opportunity for them to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming 20-team tournament, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Friday. (AFP)

Pakistan are without Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf for the series. Babar and Haris are currently playing for Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), and hence Pakistan didn't pick them to let the duo fulfil their obligations in Australia.

On the other hand, Shaheen was also not picked for the same reason as he was playing for Brisbane Heat. However, he picked up an injury during the contest against the Adelaide Strikers and then returned to Pakistan for further rehab.

Squads: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan: When will the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be played? The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played on Friday, January 9 at 7 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan take place? The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

Which channels will telecast the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan? The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.