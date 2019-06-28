Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka look to stay alive against struggling Proteas

Live Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019: Buoyed by the stunning win against England, Sri Lanka will look to keep their semifinals hopes alive as they train their sights on South Africa in a do-or-die World Cup encounter here Friday. Sri Lanka’s surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.

With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth. The 1996 winners will also have a psychological advantage when they sport their second choice “lucky yellow jersey” that they wore against England.

While Sri Lanka will be fancying their chances against a lowly South African side, the Proteas would be more than keen to make a statement against the 1996 winners. Last edition’s semifinalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan. They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win.

Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs South Africa:

13:50 hrs IST Venue insights Highest team total: 314/4 by England vs Australia in 2018 Lowest team total: 99 by England vs Sri Lanka in 2014 Highest individual score: 126* by Mahela Jayawardene (SL) vs England in 2006 Best bowling figures: 5/28 by Graeme Swann (ENG) vs Australia, 2009





13:35 hrs IST Player battle Lasith Malinga vs Quinton de Kock Imran Tahir vs Kusal Mendis Kagiso Rabada vs Dimuth Karunaratne Dhananjaya de Silva vs Faf du Plessis Lungi Ngidi vs Angelo Mathews (Read story here)





13:22 hrs IST Hows’ the weather? The rain Gods have finally left the English soars. It promises to be a bright and sunny day at Chester le Street Durham with no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover between 11-19 degree Celsius.





13:12 hrs IST What’s the equation for Sri Lanka? Sri Lanka have 2 more matches against West Indies and India apart from today’s match against South Africa. These matches won’t be easy, but they have the possibility of finishing with 12 points if they win all the three matches. However, if they end on 10 points, they will have to sit and wait and hope England lose all their remaining matches, Bangladesh do not win more than two and Pakistan lose at least one.





13:01 hrs IST Who said what Chandika Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka head coach: Cricket is funny game. You can lose so many games and win the one that is the most important. I think we have enough talent and skill to compete with them. JP Duminy, South Africa all-rounder: I think the most disappointing part has been our team performance and I think it will be amiss of me not to mention how disappointed we are, particularly letting all our fans down back home



