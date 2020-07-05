e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident: Report

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident: Report

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

cricket Updated: Jul 05, 2020 10:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Kusal Mendis.
File photo of Kusal Mendis.(AP)
         

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis on Sunday was arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving, news agency PTI reported citing a statement from Sri Lanka police. The right-handed batsman had allegedly hit a 74-year-old man on a bicycle in the Colombo suburb of Panadura, the report further said. The man has reportedly died after the accident.

Mendis is expected to be produced before a magistrate later in the day, the police added. Further investigations into the accident are being conducted at the moment.

Also read: Had many meetings just to discuss how to get Sachin Tendulkar out: Nasser Hussain

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown since last month. He has scored 2,995 runs at an average of 37 in 44 Tests and 2,167 runs at an average of 84.7 in the ODIs. Mendis has also played 26 T20Is in which he has scored 484 runs at an average of 18.6.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic. A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff are working with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

(With PTI inputs, more details awaited)

