Srikkanth firmly tells BCCI not to instil fear in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma regarding 2027 World Cup: 'Don't spook them'

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has sent a strong message to the current BCCI selection committee not to instil fear in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma about their future with the Indian ODI team. The two stalwarts recently made a return with Australia ODIs, where Rohit was named Player of the Series, while Kohli regained his mojo with a fine half-century after ducks in the first two matches. India's Rohit Sharma (R) and Virat Kohli celebrate their win in the third ODI against Australia.(AFP)

Rohit and Kohli have stepped away from Tests and T20Is over the past 18 months, leaving ODIs as their sole active format. Their impressive performances against Australia have quieted critics who questioned their place in India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup. Meanwhile, ahead of the ODI series, chief selector Ajit Agarkar suggested that the duo isn't committed to the next World Cup.

Former BCCI chief selector Srikkanth has backed Rohit and Kohli to continue playing for India till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Praising their form and fitness, Srikkanth dismissed age concerns, insisting both stalwarts remain irreplaceable and still have plenty to offer in the 50-over format.

"Ro-Ko set for 2027. Rohit, in my opinion, has to surely play the 2027 World Cup. Don't bring the age factor. Don't say 'he is touching 40, brushing 40, reaching 40'. Stop all these. He is fit, he is playing well, taking slip catches cleanly. What else do you want? He is scoring in every match. He played effortlessly in Sydney. It felt similar to the way he played in the 2019 World Cup. Yes, he didn't go to the sixth, gear and seventh gear. He was going in third and fourth gear," Srikkanth said.

"Virat Kohli, on the other hand, can play until 45, given his fitness. He is as fit as a 25-year-old," he said.

Also Read - BCCI’s new selector corners Mohammed Shami at Eden Gardens for tense chat following clash with Ajit Agarkar

“Tell Kohli, Rohit that they are important to the team”

Meanwhile, the 1983 World Cup winner also urged the BCCI to clearly communicate with Kohli and Rohit, emphasising their value to the team instead of creating uncertainty around their future.

"Don't spook them. Don't instil fear. Leave them alone. I think you have to tell them that they are important for the team. Tell them to look after themselves. 'We will form the team around you. You two are very important. Please make sure you are fit enough'. I think this should be the thought process and communication. If they do it this way, it will be good for Team India and the two players," he said.

Srikkanth, who has held the position of chief selector in the past, asserted that if he were still part of the committee, he would have sealed their spots in the team.

"If I was the chairman of the selection committee, today itself I will go to them and say, 'Just be fit for the 2027 World Cup and win us the trophy'," he added.