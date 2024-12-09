'Starc reminder, Heat on Rohit Sharma': Australian media scrapes India's wounds, after Pat Cummins and Co's crushing win

Pat Cummins and co were under a lot of pressure from the Australian media and public after the side faced a 295-run defeat in Perth against India. There were several reports of rift within the team and several seniors like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith being under the pump. However, the hosts were able to put off the outside noise as they staged a remarkable comeback in the Adelaide pink-ball Test to level the five-match series. ndia's Virat Kohli with Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and teammates look dejected. Dave Hunt/AAP Image via REUTERS (AAP Image via REUTERS)

As expected, the Australian media are now rubbing salt into India's wounds and the headlines are going to make the visitors remember the ten-wicket hiding at the Adelaide Oval.

The Advertiser dubbed Australia's victory as "sweet revenge". The publication also cited the heated altercation between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test. Sharing the image of Travis Head taking the catch of Mohammed Siraj, the publication wrote, "Sweet revenge for hometown hero as he dismisses Indian paceman who called him a liar."

The publication also talked about Mitchell Starc's performance in the first innings where he returned with six wickets. Possibly referring to the incident in Perth where Yashasvi Jaiswal cheekily told Starc that the latter was “bowling slow”, the Advertiser wrote, “A Starc Reminder.”

For the unversed, Mitchell Starc had dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first ball of the Adelaide Test.

‘Heat on Sharma’

India captain Rohit Sharma had an underwhelming performance in the Test as he recorded scores of just 3 and 6. Rohit had missed the Perth Test but he returned for Adelaide, however, both his batting and leadership are now being questioned.

A headline in the Sports section of The Advertiser read, “Heat on Sharma as series hots up.”

India's batting underperformed in both innings in Adelaide as the visitors registered scores of 180 and 175. When it came to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah did not find much support from the other two pacers Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana and as a result, Australia ended up taking a lead of more than 150.

Travis Head took a special liking to Harshit Rana as he kept hitting him out of the attack. Only Bumrah was able to create some pressure, however, the lack of support at the other end, led Head and Australia to run away with the game.

India and Australia will now square off in the third Test at Gabba, Brisbane, beginning December 14.