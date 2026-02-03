Steve Smith lands PSL gig after being overlooked by Australia for T20 World Cup. All you need to know

Steve Smith is set to add another stop to his global T20 circuit after signing on with Sialkot Stallionz for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season. Steve Smith for Syndey Sixers (Big Bash League X)

The former Australia captain will play PSL matches for the first time, turning out for the expansion franchise that has entered the league as one of the new teams ahead of the next edition.

Stallionz have roped Smith in as a high-profile pre-season addition as they build their core ahead of the player auction and squad formation process. The signing is being positioned as an early statement from the new franchise — not just to attract attention, but to lock in experience and reliability in the top order before the rest of the roster is finalised.

For Steve Smith, the PSL move comes at a time when he is already active on the franchise circuit, having recently signed with Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket. Fitting the PSL into a packed calendar is never simple for a player still in demand across formats, which makes his availability for the tournament window a significant early win for Stallionz.

Also Read: Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: PCB committing 'self-harm', strong sanctions likely The franchise is also shaping an Australia-linked leadership group. Tim Paine has been appointed as head coach, setting up a familiar environment for Smith as Stallionz attempt to hit the ground running in their debut season. The new team’s early moves underline intent: get experienced decision-makers in place, then build the squad around them.

Smith’s recent T20 form adds to the value of the deal. He enjoyed a productive Big Bash League run for Sydney Sixers, scoring quickly at the top and providing stability in the middle overs. His broader record across domestic and franchise T20s reinforces why new teams chase him — he can anchor an innings, accelerate when needed, and bring calm in chase scenarios.

The signing also lands at a time of transition for the PSL itself, with the tournament expected to run with updated team-building mechanisms and an increased focus on marquee overseas names as the league grows. Smith’s arrival is likely to boost Stallionz’s visibility instantly, while also adding a proven international batter to a squad that is still being assembled.

For Stallionz, the message is clear: they’re not entering the PSL to blend in. With a global star signed early, the new franchise has announced itself before a ball has even been bowled.