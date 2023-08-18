Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc ruled out of South Africa tour, Mitch Marsh to captain Australia

Mitchell Marsh on Friday was named as Australia's captain for the South Africa tour involving only white-ball matches after star cricketers Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc were ruled out of both the ODI and T20I series due to respective injuries. Cricket Australia, however, confirmed that the injuries to Starc and Smith won't have any bearing on their ODI World Cup participation. Both of them and regular captain Pat Cummins, who was already ruled out with a fractured wrist, will be fit for the marquee event starting October 5 in India. Cummins, however, is expected to join the squad during the ODI series but Marsh will remain captain. Australia's Mitchell Marsh(PTI)

Smith has been sidelined for four weeks due to an injury to his left wrist. He has been having trouble with his wrist since the Ashes. The right-handed batter was seen having treatment during the five-match Test series against England on a few occasions. Smith was slated to lead both the Australian ODI and T20I sides in South Africa with a new role of opening the batting in the shortest format of the game after his good returns at the top of the order in Big Bash.

Smith's absence has opened the doors for Marnus Labuschagne, who was left out of the 18-member provisional Australia squad for ODI World Cup earlier. Labuschagne would look to send the selectors a timely reminder with good performances against South Africa.

Left-arm pacer, Starc, on the other hand, is down with soreness on his groin. Cricket Australia ruled out any possible reoccurrence of a shoulder injury that has given Starc problems in the past.

"The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," national selection panel chair George Bailey said. "With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture."

Rising left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson, who made heads turn with his remarkable spell (three wickets for just 1 run in 20 balls) in The Hundred, will stay back for the ODIs as a replacement for Starc.

Australia will play three T20Is, starting August in Durban starting August 30 followed by a five-match ODI series beginning on September 7.

Their next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against India before the World Cup.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

