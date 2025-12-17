Steve Smith ruled out of Adelaide Test moments before start with vertigo-like symptoms; Khawaja gets redemption shot

Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on the morning of the match after suffering vertigo-like symptoms, forcing a last-minute reshuffle to the home team’s playing XI. Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.(AFP)

Cricket Australia confirmed that Smith had been battling dizziness and nausea over the past few days. Despite passing a pre-match fitness test, he was withdrawn shortly before play.

The decision handed Usman Khawaja a recall and changed Australia’s batting order at the last possible moment. After winning the toss, Pat Cummins, back to lead the side after missing the first two Tests, said Khawa would slot in at number 4 in Smith’s place.

“Steve’s been feeling a bit unwell the last couple of days,” Cummins said at the toss. “He came and gave it a crack this morning, but didn’t think he was going get up for this one. So he’s headed off home. Pretty lucky we’ve got someone like Usman who can step right in. Usman will be at number 4.”

Cricket Australia said Smith was “close to being available,” but the persistence of symptoms led medical staff to advise against taking the field. The board described the issue as a potential vestibular problem, an inner-ear balance condition, which Smith has experienced intermittently in the past and is being managed accordingly. Smith left the ground after being ruled out of the match.

The setback comes after a disrupted build-up for the veteran batter. Steve Smith missed training on Monday, returned to the nets the following day, and did not appear at his sharpest. During that session, he was also struck in the groin, an incident that forced him to take an extended break, adding to the uncertainty around his readiness.

Australia, however, insisted the outlook is positive beyond Adelaide. CA said Smith is expected to be available for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, suggesting the episode is being treated as a short-term medical interruption rather than a series-defining injury. Doctors will reassess him daily.

For Australia, the timing could hardly have been more awkward. Though Khawaja’s return provides experience and stability, it comes at the cost of disrupting roles on the morning of a major match.

Smith’s absence also places an extra responsibility on Australia’s senior batters to absorb the early moment and keep the innings intact, while Cummins’ return to leadership adds another layer of change on a day that began with plans rewritten in the dressing room.