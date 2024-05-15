‘Still have time to bring Virat Kohli as opener’: T20 WC-bound Yashasvi Jaiswal faces heat after flop show vs PBKS

Things are getting worse for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once again failed to score big in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The left-handed opener had another flop outing, this time against Punjab Kings, on Wednesday, when he was dismissed for just 4 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Rajasthan Royals star has not been at his best this season and scored just one century and a half-century as he has come under the scanners now. Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Punjab Kings.(AP)

In the last three matches, Jaiswal has registered a couple of single-digit scores. He has failed to get going and struggled against left-arm pacers and short deliveries.

He opened the account with a boundary on the first ball of the match against Punjab Kings, but he failed to get going and was dismissed on the fourth ball of the over. Sam Curran's delivery swung back in as Jaiswal tried to drive it without much foot movement and edged the ball onto the stumps for just 4.

The young RR batter faced the wrath of cricket fans on social media as some also raised concerns over his form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Jaiswal has been dismissed by left-arm pacers six times in IPL 2024, a weakness which is exposed by the opposition frequently.

Jaiswal vs LA Fast in IPL 2024

Runs: 99

Balls: 72

Dismissals: 6

Avg: 16.5

SR: 137.5

The stylish left-handed opener has scored 348 runs in 13 matches at an underwhelming average of 29. His form is a big concern for RR also as they will be missing Jos Buttler in the playoffs and Jaiswal's current run makes thing worse for them.

Royals elect to bowl against PBKS

Earlier, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat against Sam Curran's PBKS.

The Royals hold the second place on the IPL 2024 standings with 16 points after winning 8 of 12 matches and they have already sealed a spot in the playoffs.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Samson admitted that the camp looked relaxed after qualifying for the next round.

"We'll bat first in these conditions. This is a second home for us, we have spend quite a bit of time here. We spent two days to assess on whether there is dew, and there isn't any. The team, the batting and bowling unit are doing great. Everyone is chill and we are excited to come out and play a great game of cricket. (On securing qualification) I'd be lying if I say no, the camp looks a lot more relaxed. We'll miss Jos and Kohler-Cadmore comes in, and we might have Ferreira as an impact sub later," Samson said.