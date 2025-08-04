Stuart Broad fumes, slams ‘lazy decision’ to call early stumps on Day 4 between India and England: ‘Fans deserved to…’

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India is all set for a grandstand finish on the fifth and final day of the series. The Oval looked set to get over on Day 4 with England running away with the game in the chase of 374. However, Shubman Gill's India had different plans as the visitors staged a memorable comeback in the final session, dismissing Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in quick succession. Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton were unable to get bat on bowl, and India had their tails up. Stuart Broad questions the call of early stumps on Day 4(PTI)

However, the umpires eventually decided to take the players off the field due to bad light. Soon after, rain started pelting down. The downpour was short-lived; however, the officials decided to call stumps on Day 4 and ask the players to come back out there on the final day.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has now raised questions about the call to force early stumps, labelling the decision “lazy.” He stated that the fans deserved the Test match to end on Sunday as the atmosphere truly called for it.

It must be mentioned that as soon as stumps were called, there was bright sunshine at the Oval. Had the authorities been a little more flexible with the rules, the players would have had the chance to return to the field and end the game on Day 4 itself.

According to the official rules and regulations, the players had to be back on the field by 11:12 PM IST at the maximum. However, the umpires called stumps around 11 PM IST. The decision was taken after the on-field officials, Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena, spoke with the groundstaff.

Also Read: 'Ek ghanta zor lagayenge, uske baad…': Shubman Gill's war cry that triggered India's miraculous comeback

“Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm, in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?” Broad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advantage England

All results are possible when England and India take the field on Day 5 of the Oval Test. The hosts need 35 more runs for the win while India need four wickets to make it 2-2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

However, England has a slight advantage as the home team will have a chance to use a heavy roller on the final day, which might settle down the pitch slightly.

India cannot be ruled out as Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj had their tails up in the final session on Day 4, and the duo would hope for a final burst. The new ball is also around the corner, and a thrilling finish awaits.

Earlier, Harry Brook and Joe Root put on 195 runs for the fourth wicket to put England in the driver's seat at the Oval Test. If the hosts indeed chase down 374, then this would be their third chase of more than 350 runs against India in the last three years.