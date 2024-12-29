Sunil Gavaskar blames Rishabh Pant's 'ego' for his dismissal at MCG: 'I’m gonna show the bowler who’s the boss'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said he is extremely passionate about Indian cricket. He explained his criticism of Rishabh Pant when the latter got out while playing a falling flick shot off Scott Boland's bowling in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The left-handed batter was heavily criticised by Gavaskar after he got out after playing a careless and reckless shot when India were in a spot of bother on Day 3. Gavaskar termed the shot “stupid”, saying Pant should not even bother to go inside the Indian dressing room. Sunil Gavaskar gave an explanation after his criticism of Rishabh Pant's dismissal went viral on social media.

The clip of Gavaskar criticising Pant while commentating for ABC Sport went viral on social media, drawing more than 8.5 million views across all platforms. While giving the figures, ABC's Alison Mitchell said, "Viewed by 0.006 of India."

While commentating for ABC Sport on Day 4 of the Melbourne Test between India and Australia, Gavaskar explained his reasons for criticising Pant so passionately.

"Honestly, this game has made me. Indian cricket has made me. So when I see somebody as talented as Rishabh Pant play that shot ….and I had no problems with the first shot he played. The reason why I got upset was the ego took over for the next ball. I’ve just been hit in the midriff attempting a similar shot. I’m gonna show the bowler who’s the boss. Test cricket is not easy," said Gavaskar.

'Demanded better shot selection'

Gavaskar also stated that the situation of the game on Day 3 demanded better game awareness on the part of Pant, who got out after scoring just 28.

“When he got out and got out at the other end …and I was always saying that they have got two fielders there in the deep. And this is a big ground it’s not easy to hit the sixes. You’ve got the fielders in the catching position. Deep square leg and deep fine leg. But when he got caught at third man with the edge," said Gavaskar.

The former India captain and legendary batter said that Rishabh Pant is capable of playing in an orthodox manner and taking the team out of tricky situations.

“I’ve seen him play some fabulous innings, Rishabh Pant. But here in Australia, I get the impression he thinks that’s the only way he’s going to score runs here. He’s stepping down the pitch and lofting the ball and getting a boundary," said Gavaskar.

"But that’s not always the way he scored runs in the past. He has, of course, played those shots, and those have been outrageously good. But it looks like he’s doing that … I’ve seen him play the cover drive along the ground very well. The square cut, the pull shot he plays so well, the flick off the pads. Everything he’s got," he added.

Speaking further, Gavaskar said, "Yes, if he had connected and it had gone for a 6, I would’ve applauded the shot as well. But there you are, you get out, and it’s a fine line with the bat between being carefree and careless. And I thought he crossed that line.”

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and India is on a knife's edge, and all four results are possible heading into the final day. Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland have put up a 50-run stand for the final wicket, helping the hosts extend their lead to more than 330 runs.