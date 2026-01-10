Sunil Gavaskar follows through on promise made to Jemimah Rodrigues, gifts special custom guitar for World Cup feat

In a video shared on social media, Jemimah and Gavaskar were captured greeting each other, with the men’s team legend gifting her a small bag, before going on to reveal a guitar case for the women’s team star. Jemimah opened the case to reveal a custom guitar, one made in the shape of a bat – an incredible gift combining her two great passions.

Following her performance in that match, the music-loving Rodrigues was told by Sunil Gavaskar that if India could go on to lift that trophy, he would join her for a sing-along session in the near future. Of course, India lifted that trophy, and Gavaskar went on to honour his promise to Jemimah right on the eve of the WPL – and in some style.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ statement knock of her career so far has been her incredible fighting century against Australia during the 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinal. When India needed her the most, she stood up with an incredible performance to chase down a big total and take the hosts to the World Cup final on home soil.

Rodrigues and Gavaskar, two Mumbai batters, went on to sing along with each other, with Jemimah strumming the guitar and both singing.

At the moment, Rodrigues takes over major captaincy responsibility in the Women’s Premier League, where she steps into the large shoes of former Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning. Rodrigues played for DC for three years under the leadership of one of the most tactically astute leaders in the game, as the franchise reached the final of each of the first three editions of the tournament, but failed to get over the line.

Rodrigues will hope to use the influence Lanning provided to have a good start to her own captaincy career, as she leads the franchise into a new year in the tournament with an opening match against Harmanpreet Kaur’s defending champions, the Mumbai Indians.