Gavaskar lets it rip at India's 'belting the ball like England batters' approach: 'That's why Pujara and Rahane…'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the attacking instinct of batters these days, have resulted in them not being able to grind it out in Tests under testing conditions. Rohit Sharma-led Team India recently suffered a shocking 0-3 series whitewash at home after losing all the three Tests against New Zealand. No one expected the Kiwis to beat India in India, however, Tom Latham and co were able to spin a web around the Indian batters. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar(HT Archives)

The three-match series saw the Indian batting lineup surrendering against overcast conditions in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test and then they failed against the challenge of spin. Barring Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, no other batter showed the stomach to fight it out in the middle, and show confidence on their defence.

In his scathing assessment of trying to just hit themselves out of trouble, Gavaskar said that it is because of this 'attacking mindset', the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, find themselves out of the team.

Ajinkya Rahane last played a Test in July 2023 while Cheteshwar Pujara's last Test match came in June 2023.

"The real issue is the thinking where again the short boundaries and big bats mean that batters, after playing three or four dot balls, think they can change the momentum by going for a big shot," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"It may work with the white ball, which doesn’t swing, seam, or spin as much, but with the red ball, it’s flirting with danger, especially if one has just come in to bat," he added.

'Test cricket needs patience'

Sunil Gavaskar, who is arguably one of the greatest batters, India has ever produced, said that the longest format is all about patience and batters need to show stomach for going into their shell in order to win the contest.

"Test cricket requires some patience, especially on pitches where the bowlers are getting some assistance, but not many modern batters believe in that. Then there’s this new thinking that, come what may, we will play only at breakneck speed in a five-day game, and that means there is not much thought given to tiring the bowler out or waiting for conditions to improve," said Gavaskar.

"That’s why Pujaras and Rahanes have no place in the Indian team’s plans. Pujara wore down the Australian attack, as did Rahane, and so the stroke-makers could take advantage of a tired attack and flog it and make up for a slow but watchful start. That kind of thinking is not there. Now there’s this business of belting the ball like England batters are doing and losing badly overseas," he added.

For the unversed, Gavaskar's mention of England is noteworthy as the Three Lions recently stumbled to a 1-2 series defeat against Pakistan. Ben Stokes and co, have come under constant scrutiny for the much-hyped approach of ‘Bazball'.

Speaking of India's batting in the series against New Zealand, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma disappointed. Both the right handers were unable to even go past the 100 runs mark in the three-match series.

Both Rohit and Virat registered just one fifty plus score, each. Both the senior pros will now hope to turn the corner, in the upcoming five-match series against Australia, which India must win by at least 4-0 or 5-0 margin, in order to make the WTC final.