Sunil Gavaskar livid, refuses to buy into DRS after KL Rahul given out on review: 'I am questioning technology'

Things went from bad to worse for India on Day 5 as England stand just two wickets away from winning the third Test at Lord’s and take a 2-1 lead in the series that is being played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India, needing 193 to win, were 58/4 at stumps on Day 4, and still 60-40 favourites to win. However, what transpired in the first session all but ended those hopes, with England picking up four wickets for 54 runs. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes breathed fire, dismantling India’s lower-middle order to stand on the cusp of a win. KL Rahul walks back after getting out for 39(AP)

India were dealt their first blow of the day by Archer, who sent Rishabh Pant's off-stump cartwheeling. And when KL Rahul was dismissed out LBW by Stokes, the writing was on the wall. Centurion from the first innings, Rahul scored 39 before a ball jagged back in viciously and rapped the batter on the pads. Initially given not by umpire Sharfuddoula, Stokes was confident about his appeal. He went upstairs, and England were rewarded as the ball tracker showed three reds.

The decision didn’t sit too well with Sunil Gavaskar while he was doing commentary. The India legend lost his belief in the DRS, wondering if the technology goes haywire every time India bats in the series. Gavaskar's apprehension stems from the fact that many decisions against India got reversed, while England was at the mercy of it, none more so than the call that gave Joe Root a lifeline.

Gavaskar not impressed

"Surprisingly, this one didn’t bounce that much. When Indian bowlers were bowling, balls were going above the stump mostly in reviews. I am questioning the technology," Gavaskar said.

Umpire Paul Reiffel has faced plenty of flak for some of the decisions he has made during the match. Gavaskar criticised his decision against Root, and Ashwin wasn’t too kind on the former Australia pacer either for giving Shubman Gill out caught behind last evening when the India captain clearly wasn't.