Sunil Gavaskar names surprising choice as India’s reserve opener for World Cup

The Indian team several boxes as they clinched the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand 4-1, but with the future of KL Rahul still uncertain there are doubts over the reserve opener leading into the World Cup.

Shubman Gill was given a chance in the final 2 matches and the young man looked impressive in his brief innings, but former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a rather left-field choice as the reserve opener for the World Cup.

Post the 5th ODI, Gavaskar said that he wanted to see Dinesh Karthik as the reserve opener in the squad and even mentioned that if Rishabh Pant makes it to the squad which, India can well go in with three wicket-keepers.

Dinesh Karthik has been used a floater in this Indian side and in the recent past he has been used as a finisher and in the middle order. Hence, this choice is surprising, but the Tamil Nadu player has the experience and game to adapt according to the conditions which could see the team management push him up the order if the need be.

After playing a crucial innings of 90 in the final match, Ambati Rayudu has sealed the spot in the middle order which is another box ticked as far as India’s plans for the World Cup is concerned.

“It was very tough against a quality bowling attack. Was thinking we should take the game to 30th over without losing another wicket. Our only plan was to play the full fifty overs. Especially for people batting at four, five and six, you get opportunities only when the situation is tough. Don’t think setting totals has ever been an issue. That was a one-off game in Hamilton. Might face similar challenges in future,” Rayudu said after the match.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 09:38 IST