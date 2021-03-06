IND USA
R Ashwin celebrates with Indian team.(PTI)
'Axar, Ashwin spun a web around them entire series': Gavaskar says England batsmen 'found no answers' for India spinners

India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Tea Break on Day 3, Sunil Gavaskar said that England batsmen found no answers on how to combat Indian spinners.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:57 PM IST

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar praised India spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel and said the two spinners have spun a web around the England batters the entire series. The Joe Root-led side found themselves reeling at 91/6 at Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Test, trailing India by 69 runs.

India look set for a big win in Ahmedabad at Motera, and with the 3-1 series win, the Virat Kohli-led side will also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

Speaking on Star Sports during the Tea Break on Day 3, Gavaskar said that England batsmen have not been able to fin answers to combat Indian spinners.

"They just have spun a web around the England batsman in the entire series, except maybe for the first time. The ball has spun a little bit and they have made the most use of that," Gavaskar said.

"In fact, there is little more in it for them. They have bowled straight deliveries, the one that bowls with the arm, with Ashwin being such a specialist at it. And then Axar Patel doesn't turn the ball much, but when he lands it in a particular area, it gets a turn, so the batsman does not know what to do," he explained.

"It has been something England batsman have not been able to find answers to combat both these spinners," he signed off.

