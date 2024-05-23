‘See who the fielder is…’: Sunil Gavaskar after Virat Kohli's bullet throw ends Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel's partnership

Virat Kohli had Sunil Gavaskar's attention with his top-notch fielding in the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. After a rare batting failure against Sanju Samson's men in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs, run-machine Kohli made amends by putting on a show during RR's chase of a tricky 173-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gavaskar gave Kohli a special on-air mention (PTI-HT)

Unfolding his magic on the field, Kohli made a darting run before unleashing a rocket throw to end Dhruv Jurel's stay at the crease. Facing RCB pacer Cameron Green, RR batter Riyan Parag pushed Jurel for a second run by stroking the back-of-length delivery towards deep square—where Kohli was stationed. Kohli's bullet throw handed RCB the wicket of Jurel, who was a bit casual while completing the run at the non-striker's end.

See who the fielder is! Gavaskar's special Kohli mention on-air

With Gavaskar having the best seat in the house, the batting legend and celebrated commentator raved about Kohli’s impressive fielding and run-out from the box. “Yes, the throw is even more important. Flat! Once you hesitate, you do not proceed. Was there a second run? You also see who the fielder is. Any other fielder, go for the second. This is a big deal, big deal. I think he is gone. Magnificent effort. He has got RCB back in the game,” Gavaskar said on-air as Kohli staged RCB's comeback with a brilliant run-out.

RCB bow out of IPL 2024

Despite Kohli's fielding masterclass, RCB failed to close the game as RR edged past the Royal Challengers by four wickets. After Jurel's departure, Parag (36), Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Rovman Powell (16) powered the Jos Buttler-less Rajasthan Royals side to a thrilling win over RCB. Power-hitter Powell finished things off in style to set RR's date with 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will meet two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday.

What's next for Orange Cap holder Kohli?

Kohli achieved the fifth-best season as a batter in the IPL. The former RCB skipper ended the 2024 campaign as the leading run-getter in the IPL. Kohli completed 8,000 runs in the cash-rich league during his final batting appearance against RR. The former India skipper is tipped to secure the Orange Cap at the end of the season. The 35-year-old smashed 741 runs in 15 games for the Bengaluru heavyweights. The ex-RCB skipper smashed five half-centuries and a century this season. The batting icon will headline India’s squad at the T20 World Cup.