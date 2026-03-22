Sunil Gavaskar refuses to back down on ‘taxpayer’ claim in Abrar Ahmed row, questions his own ‘contributor’ tag

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently sparked a major controversy after lashing out at the Sun Group, owners of The Hundred franchise Sunrisers Leeds, for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 (approximately INR 2.35 crore) at the auction. Gavaskar argued that the fees paid to the player would indirectly contribute to the Pakistan government’s purchase of arms and weapons, which could “indirectly contribute to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians.” Sunil Gavaskar doubles down on ‘taxpayer’ remark (AFP)

The remarks reignited debate around the long-standing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Pakistani players have been barred from participating in the Indian Premier League, and Indian franchises have largely avoided signing them in overseas leagues as well.

The strained relations have also meant the absence of bilateral cricket between the two nations, although they continue to face off in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments — high-profile contests that remain commercially lucrative for organisers and broadcasters alike.

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Gavaskar’s “taxpayer” argument triggered sharp criticism, most notably from Pakistan-born former England cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who questioned why the Indian legend continues to commentate on India-Pakistan matches.

Responding to the criticism, Gavaskar clarified in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that his earlier stance does not contradict his role as a commentator.

“Yes, I have been on commentary panels of ICC and ACC. The revenue goes to all participating countries from ICC and ACC, but not from an Indian entity as far as I know. I don’t understand how you can say that I am a contributor since I am not making any payment to any commentator, Indian or any other nationality,” he said.

Gavaskar also addressed his appearance on Pakistan’s cricket show The Dressing Room during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, alongside former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

“I did not ask nor get paid for the show I did in Dubai,” he clarified.

Expanding on his stance, Gavaskar urged Indian-owned franchises across global leagues to refrain from signing Pakistani players.

“I don’t follow the CPL, ILT20 or SA20, so I am not aware who is playing for whom. Yes, if there are Indian owners and they are paying Pakistani players, then hopefully they will stop doing that,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions linking Jay Shah to India-Pakistan matches in multi-nation tournaments.

“Jay Shah is only the chairman of ICC. India and Pakistan have been playing against each other for decades, long before he became chairman. Trying to suggest that he is responsible for the current matches is absolute rubbish. The ICC does the scheduling, not Jay Shah, and it is the ICC and ACC that distribute revenues to PCB,” Gavaskar added.