Sunil Gavaskar takes aim at uncapped players who turn up just for IPL: ‘Earning crores they don't deserve'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar minced no words as he took aim at uncapped players who turn up just for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and avoid the rigours of domestic cricket. He stated that these players have the good luck that they get to earn in "crores" despite not going on to do tremendous things for the senior India men's team.

In IPL 2025, the likes of Rasikh Dar (RCB), Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians), Nehal Wadhera (PBKS), Abdul Samad (LSG), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Ashutosh Sharma (Delhi Capitals), Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) and Abhinav Manohar (SunRisers Hyderabad) were some of the uncapped names that earned in crores.

Gavaskar spoke about the need to reward the players who constantly go through the domestic cricket grind in just the hope of receiving an India cap.

“The argument that it is market forces is not really valid, for more often than not, it is sheer good fortune as some franchises want to take a punt with young talent. Have a look at the uncapped crorepatis throughout the IPL, and you will find that very few have gone on to do big things for India. It’s their good luck that has made them the crores that they actually don’t deserve,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar also said that the BCCI and state associations need to look at how the Ranji Trophy stars can be provided more incentive to turn up for their state teams day in and day out.

“The BCCI has increased the match fees in recent times, and that’s very good, but if they add the slab system of fees whereby those who play more matches get more, then that would make more players turn up for the Ranji Trophy instead of feigning injury just a month or so before the IPL starts so that they don’t get injured and miss out on the IPL,” wrote Gavaskar.

“If the BCCI can also increase the match fees for the teams that reach the knockouts, then that also would be a great incentive for the players to keep playing further, instead of withdrawing in fear of injury before the IPL. Money is not the issue for the BCCI and its affiliated units, so hopefully, these suggestions will be considered before the new domestic season starts,” he added.

Gavaskar lauds Priyank Panchal

The former India captain, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad also hailed Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Panchal called time on his career with an impressive 8,856 runs in First-Class cricket, amassing 29 centuries and 34 fifties. Despite being the India A captain for many years, the batter never got a chance to play for India.

He eventually decided to retire, after realising that he might never get a chance to play for the country.

“Priyank Panchal, the former Gujarat captain, made the tough call to quit Ranji Trophy cricket after serving his State for almost two decades. He was part of the Ranji Trophy-winning Gujarat team, but if there’s one regret he has, it would be that he didn’t get the India cap,” wrote Gavaskar.

“He came close to it on a couple of occasions but didn’t have the good fortune to get it. That doesn’t make his contribution to Indian cricket any less than those who have played for India. Sometimes it’s just the misfortune of having been born at the same time as some others who were selected ahead of him and did well enough never to allow him to replace them,” he added.

Gavaskar also questioned whether Priyank Panchal made enough money as he never got a chance to play in the IPL. “Apart from not getting the India cap, he also wouldn’t have much to show in his bank balance, despite spending the better part of his youth trying to make a career and a living out of the game,” wrote Gavaskar.

“It is here that the lopsided nature of remuneration for other domestic tournaments and that of the IPL, another domestic tournament, stands out,” he added.