Sunil Gavaskar tells Rohit Sharma to avoid 'trouble' in point-blank shot-selection advice against Starc, Cummins and co.

Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that Rohit Sharma should adopt a more restrained approach at the beginning of his innings when India face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, advising him to temper his inclination for big hits. Gavaskar believes that by resisting early risks and stabilising his game, Rohit can build the innings India need, especially given the high stakes of the series. Gavaskar shared crucial advice for Rohit ahead of the Australia series(ANI-HT)

India must win to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and Gavaskar's insights offer a crucial strategy for India’s captain to maximize his effectiveness at the crease.

In his conversation with Star Sports, Gavaskar explained that Rohit’s natural attacking style, while powerful, could put him at risk against Australia’s aggressive pace bowlers, particularly Mitchell Starc. "At the start, he can be troubled by Mitchell Starc's lengths and lines,” Gavaskar noted.

“What happens often with Rohit is that his foot doesn't move as much as it should in the first few overs of the contest, because of which he gets into trouble. But, if he can survive the first two-three overs, he can score runs. He needs to get the shot selection right. That's not just for Rohit Sharma, but for any batter."

Gavaskar further emphasised the unique nature of Australian conditions, noting that patience in the early overs could yield long-term rewards.

“Like I said, Australian pitches are good for batters. And they use Kookaburra ball. It doesn't swing or seam much after the first 15 overs,” he explained. “Test cricket is a five-day match. If you show some restraint in the first session, then you can score runs.”

This disciplined approach, Gavaskar suggests, could be crucial for Rohit to counter Australia’s relentless pace attack featuring Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit expected to miss 1st Test

Though Rohit is expected to miss the first Test in Perth due to family commitments, his return in later matches will be pivotal for India’s WTC ambitions.

Rohit’s previous record in Australia reflects both promise and challenges. Across seven matches, he has scored 408 runs with an average of 31.38, demonstrating resilience with innings like his 52 at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the 2020-21 series, which helped India secure a draw. As India’s captain, Rohit’s ability to anchor innings and make substantial contributions could significantly boost India’s chances in this high-stakes series.