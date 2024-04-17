Sunil Narine coaxed to unretire and play T20 World Cup for West Indies. ‘I’ve asked Pollard, Bravo, Pooran…' says Powell

West Indies captain Rovman Powell is trying his level best to convince Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement and play the upcoming T20 World Cup for the West Indies. The world event, slated to take place in June-July this year, will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies. Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine celebrates after scoring a century(AFP)

Narine, who hasn't played for the West Indies in nearly five years - his last was a T20I against India in August 2019 - announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year. The all-rounder, who has been in scintillating form for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, had said that he would be watching the T20 World Cup from home but things might have changed after he smashed his maiden T20 century on Tuesday.

"It is what it is, but let's see what the future holds," Narine said when quizzed about the chances of his return to international cricket.

The left-hander, who has been tasked to open the innings with Phil Salt by KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, hit a 49-ball century against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens. Narine hit 14 fours and six sixes to finish with 109 off just 56 balls. This knock came after he had blasted 85 off 39 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier in the tournament.

Narine is currently third in the list of IPL 2024 Orange Cap list behind RCB's Virat Kohli and RR's Riyan Parag. The Trinidadian has amassed 276 runs at a strike rate of 187 in six appearances this year.

Narine has done all this while maintaining his bowling performance. Even in the run-fest against RR, Narine picked up 2/30 in his four overs. In the 17th edition of the tournament, Narine has picked up 7 wickets in six outings at an outstanding economy rate of 6.88, which makes him an invaluable T20 player.

Powell said he has been trying to coax Narine to take his retirement back. "For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his (Narine's) ears, but he's blocked out everyone," Powell said when asked about trying to convince Narine to reverse his decision.

The hard-hitting right-hander, who scored 26 off 13 balls and even hit Narine for a boundary and two sixes in the same over before getting dismissed the next ball, said he has sought the help of Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo and Nicholas Pooran to convince Narine.

"I've asked [Kieron] Pollard, [Dwayne] Bravo, [Nicholas] Pooran. Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code," he said.

Narine's heroics with the bat and ball, however, were not enough for KKR to topple RR in the top-of-the-table clash. Jos Buttler hit a masterful century as RR pulled off the highest IPL run chase (224) in a last-ball thriller to consolidate their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.