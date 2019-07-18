Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint England’s World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday appointed England’s 2019 ICC World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their head coach. This brings the curtains down on Australian Tom Moody’s 7-year long tenure as head coach of the franchise during which he guided the team to IPL triumph in the year 2016. Bayliss has earlier coached the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. “After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody,” the franchise said in a press release posted on its twitter handle.

🚨Announcement🚨



Trevor Bayliss, England's WC Winning coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad. #SRHCoachTrevor pic.twitter.com/ajqeRUBym5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 18, 2019

“Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions trophy with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward,” said Sunrisers Hyderabad in a release.

Bayliss comes in with a wealth of coaching experience and a lot of success to back that. He not only helped KKR lift two IPL trophies in his 4-year tenure but also did a commendable job with Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers. The 56-year old’s biggest achievement, however, came when he took over the reigns of England and completely revamped their approach to ODI cricket. Under Bayliss England became the No. 1 ODI side and also went on to lift the World Cup for the first time at their own backyard a couple of days ago at Lord’s.

The Hyderebad-based franchise also thanked the outgoing coach Tom Moody, under whom they won the IPL in 2016.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the,” the release said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 15:59 IST