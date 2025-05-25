Suresh Raina drops ‘breaking news’ on CSK return in IPL 2026 with ‘fastest 50’ teaser on live TV

India legend Suresh Raina, on Sunday, dropped a massive update on a potential change in the Chennai Super Kings dressing room for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he hinted at his return to the tournament after five years. The update was shared on live TV during Chennai's final league game, against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Suresh Raina last featured in IPL in 2021(IPL)

Raina was part of the commentary panel alongside former India cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Aakash Chopra. The trio discussed what went wrong for the MS Dhoni-led side this season, as the five-time champions finished bottom of the table for the first time in an IPL edition.

Raina then disclosed that Chennai are currently in talks to hire a new batting coach for the next season of the IPL. In a bid to get more information out of Raina, who has been part of the CSK set-up for 12 years, before he bid adieu in 2021, Aakash asked if the new batting coach's initials start with ‘S’.

In reply, Raina, who scored 5528 runs in IPL, teased Chennai fans, saying, "He has made the fastest fifty," before breaking into laughter.

Aakash then said: "Chalo ho gaya bhai, you heard it first here!" (It’s confirmed, you heard it here first!) For the unversed, Raina had scored a 16-ball fifty in 2014 against Punjab Kings, and is ranked second on the list of fastest half-centuries in IPL history.

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey is currently the batting coach of the Chennai side, having been in the role since 2018.

Chennai beat Gujarat

Opener Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis hit contrasting half-centuries to help bottom-placed Chennai end their IPL campaign with a crushing 83-run win over the Titans. The New Zealand international smashed 52, while the South Africa batter scored a fiery 23-ball 57 as Chennai posted a colossal 231-run target after opting to bat first in Ahmedabad.

The bowlers then combined to dismiss Gujarat, who have already qualified for the playoffs, for 147 in 18.3 overs.

For the 2022 champions, the loss dampened their chances of finishing in the top two. They have 18 points after a full set of 14 league matches and are still on top of the table despite the net run rate taking a nose dive after the result on Sunday. To maintain their position inside the top two, the Shubman Gill-led side needs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points) to go down to Lucknow Super Kings in their final league match.