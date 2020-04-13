Suresh Raina picks Matthew Hayden’s ‘mongoose bat’ knock of 93 as favourite IPL memory

cricket

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:41 IST

One of the major reasons for Chennai Super Kings’ consistent run in the Indian Premier League over the years has been the performance of its top order. They have been blessed to have some really good batsmen up top and one of them was Australian heavyweight Matthew Hayden, who spent several seasons with the ‘Yellow Brigade’

Hayden surprised many when he came out with a peculiar looking bat in the 2010 season. It was called the ‘Mongoose Bat’ . This bat had a longer handle and a short but bulky base. Hayden used that bat to smack 93 runs in just 43 balls against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium. CSK won that match easily despite chasing a big total.

Now Hayden’s teammate and CSK mainstay Suresh Raina has chosen that innings as his favourite IPL innings.Raina took to Twitter and shared his favourite memory as he was nominated by Hayden to do so under the hashtag #MyIPLmoment.

“I want to say one good inning of your’s against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid,” Raina explained.

Beautiful memories of #Yellove & @IPL brother @HaydosTweets. One of my favourite innings with you is CSKvsDD from 2010, where I got your autographed bat which is a very precious part of my collection till date. Here I pass it on to @faf1307 to share his favourite moments of #IPL. https://t.co/mWU9CwsvJz pic.twitter.com/06NdAqSnEc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 13, 2020

Raina, who was captaining the team in that match, added 49 runs himself and shared a crucial partnership with Hayden in that match.

“We have a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I’m gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me,” he added.

The southpaw, who recently became a father for the second time, further nominated South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis to share his favourite IPL memory.

“Now I would love to pass the yellow love to my brother from South Africa Faf du Plessis. Now, you have to tell us your favourite inning and show us the yellow love,” Raina said.

IPL 2020 was slated to begin on March 29 but was pushed back to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raina is teh second highest run getter in the history of IPL, with only Vira tKohli ahead of him.