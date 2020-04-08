e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Surrey cancel Michael Neser’s contract amid Covid-19 pandemic

Surrey cancel Michael Neser’s contract amid Covid-19 pandemic

Neser was due to be part of the first team squad until the beginning of July -- playing in County Championship cricket.

cricket Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Michael Neser
Michael Neser(Twitter)
         

London, April 8 (IANS) Surrey have cancelled Australian pacer Michael Neser’s contract for this year’s domestic season due to uncertainty over County cricket in England amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nasser has thus become the first overseas player to be affected by the coronavirus situation in England.

Neser was due to be part of the first team squad until the beginning of July -- playing in County Championship cricket.

Given the cancellation of all fixtures until May 28 -- and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date –- Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart contacted Neser and after explaining the situation it was mutually agreed that the contract would be cancelled.

Stewart said: “Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael Neser and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision.

“The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way,” he added.

All professional cricket has been suspended in England till May 28 and chances are that the starting date will be extended further.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s position on hydroxychloroquine
Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s position on hydroxychloroquine
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs
Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatens to ‘put hold on’ funding
Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatens to ‘put hold on’ funding
Yuvraj explains difference between his generation and current Indian team
Yuvraj explains difference between his generation and current Indian team
Watch: Extremely rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT wrecked in New York
Watch: Extremely rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT wrecked in New York
Uttarakhand Police start booking Jamaatis in hiding under attempt to murder charge
Uttarakhand Police start booking Jamaatis in hiding under attempt to murder charge
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news