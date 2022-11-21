'Surya not yet the...': Tim Southee makes stunning claim on Suryakumar Yadav after India thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20I

He might be the undisputed batter in the shortest format of the game but New Zealand pacer Tim Southee still believes that Suryakumar Yadav is yet to become the best T20 player in the international arena. Top-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, India's Suryakumar blasted a sensational century to help the Hardik Pandya-led side thrash New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

Suryakumar's batting masterclass guided Rohit Sharma-less Team India to a comfortable 65-run win over the Kane Williamson-led side at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. In a match where Suryakumar propelled Team India to a massive total, New Zealand's Southee showcased his bowling exploits by taking a match-changing hat-trick for the Black Caps.

The two standout performers of the recently concluded contest between the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finalists were also roped in for a freewheeling conversation at the Bay Oval. When Southee was asked if he considers Suryakumar as the best Indian T20 player he has ever bowled to, the veteran pacer of the Black Caps gave a noteworthy response.

"There has been a number of great T20 players from India, so many great cricketers. Surya has been having a great 12 months and it is for him to continue to do what he has been doing (for over a period of time)," Southee said. "India has produced so many amazing cricketers not only in T20 format but also across the three formats. You have got so many players who have played for a long period of time and have achieved so much over a long period of time," he added.

Continuing his impressive run in T20I cricket, Suryakumar smashed 51-ball 111 in the 2nd T20I against the Black Caps. Suryakumar's blistering knock powered India to 191-6 in 20 overs. New Zealand's Southee emerged as the pick of the bowlers although India picked up a comfortable win over the Black Caps. Southee bagged a hat trick in the 20th over. The senior pacer took three wickets and leaked 34 runs in 4 overs. "He (Suryakumar) is a player who can hit in a number of ways. He has been in great form in the last 12 months -- IPL and international cricket. He came up with a very impressive knock today," he added.

