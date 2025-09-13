Suryakumar Yadav and Co sent brutal warning ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup showdown, PAK captain remarks ‘We just…’

India are set to face Pakistan in a blockbuster Asia Cup showdown, in Dubai on Sunday. Both sides are arch-rivals, and will be looking to build on their opening wins. India began their campaign with a nine-wicket win against UAE. Meanwhile, Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) walks along with his teammate Shubman Gill after winning vs UAE.(AFP)

After beating Oman, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha rejected the idea that they were under pressure, and claimed that his team can beat anyone on their day.

During the post-match presentation on Friday, he said, "I think we have been playing really good cricket in the past 2 or 3 months. I've been saying that again and again. We just won a tri-nation series and we won here very comprehensively. So we just need to play a good cricket, and if we execute our plan for a longer period, I think we're a good enough team to beat any team."

Mohammad Haris was the Player of the Match vs Oman, smacking 66 off 43 balls. His effort saw Pakistan post 160/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 161, Oman were bowled out for 67 in 16.4 overs, with Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem and Saim Ayub taking two-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, the upcoming match has also angered a certain section of Indian citizens. Some feel that the match should not take place due to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. A plea was also filed, but the Supreme Court rejected it. According to the government's policy, India can face Pakistan in a multinational tournament, but not in a bilateral series.

"Playing with Pakistan sends the opposite message, that while our soldiers are sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists. It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims. The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment," the plea said.