Suryakumar Yadav diffuses post-match tension with Kuldeep Yadav: ‘Gussa chhor do bhai’

On Monday, a day after the match, Suryakumar quashed all the speculation in some boss style, posting a quirky video with Kuldeep on X (formerly Twitter). In a short clip, the duo recreated the moment from yesterday; however, it ended with Suryakumar breaking into a huge smile. In the background, the Indian captain used the uber-popular dialogue from ‘Hera Pheri’ by Babu Rao.

After Hardik eventually clean bowled Shaheen, the Indian camp started to shake each other's hands, and it was then that the cameras picked up some palpable tension between Suryakumar, Hardik and Kuldeep. The small clip was circulated left, right and centre on social media, and fans were wondering whether everything was fine within the camp.

India might have won the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Pakistan by 61 runs on Sunday, but the victory was marred by speculation on the internet about what happened between Suryakumar Yadav , Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya at the end of the match. A small clip made its way online, seemingly showing both the Indian captain and all-rounder miffed with Kuldeep after he dropped a catch moments before the conclusion of the game. Of Hardik's bowling in the 18th over, both Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep dropped catches of Shaheen, and this left the swashbuckling all-rounder unimpressed.

Speaking of the incident involving Suryakumar, Hardik and Kuldeep on Sunday, it began when the Indian players lined up for the customary handshakes. The all-rounder seemed angry after Kuldeep dropped a catch of his bowling, and he let his feelings be known. Even Suryakumar did not seem happy with the spinner's act in the field. Tilak Varma was seen watching on with concern while Rinku Singh stepped in to diffuse the tension.

India outclass Pakistan in Colombo Speaking of the match between India and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl. Salman Ali Agha got the team off to a perfect start, dismissing Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the opening over. However, Ishan Kishan then took the mantle of being the aggressor, hitting 77 runs in 40 balls, helping India post 175/7 in the 20 overs.

Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel then all took two wickets each to help India bundle out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs, winning the match by 61 runs.

With this win, India sealed its place in the Super 8s while Pakistan need to beat Namibia to progress to the next round.