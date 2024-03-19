NCA refuses to give clearance to Suryakumar Yadav; ruled out of Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians and Suryakumar Yadav have hit a roadblock even before the beginning of IPL 2024. As per multiple news reports, Surya is ruled out of MI's IPL 2024 opener against last edition's runner-up, Gujarat Titans on March 24 in Ahmedabad and is doubtful for the next two matches against Sunisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to get clearance from NCA(AFP)

BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has not cleared him to participate in IPL 2024 yet, reported Cricbuzz. The world's No.1 T20I batter, who has been out of action since mid-December last year, underwent a fitness assessment at the NCA on Tuesday and based on the outcome, the team of doctors and physios have decided to withhold Suryakumar Yadav's fitness clearance.

Surya last featured for India in a T20I against South Africa in December last year before being ruled out due to an ankle injury. Later, the star batter was diagnosed with sports hernia for which he had to undergo surgery. The swashbuckling right-handed batter has been at the NCA for the last few weeks working to back to full fitness but the NCA medical staff believes he would require more time.

That Surya was disappointed was evident by his Instagram story. He posted an emoji of a broken heart on Tuesday afternoon.

Surya's second fitness test later this week

This, however, does not mean that Surya's absence from IPL is confirmed to be a long one. With MI's tournament opener being just five days away, it is certain that he is out of the GT match but the good news for MI is that Surya is slated to go for another fitness assessment on Thursday (March 21). If he can pass that test the he will be able to join MI's squad before their second match against SRH on March 27.

While speaking at Mumbai Indians' pre-season press conference, MI head coach Mark Boucher said that they have always gone through fitness problems. The former Proteas cricketer sounded confident of getting Surya's services sooner rather than later.

"We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on as is sport," Boucher had said.

Recently, Suryakumar took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of him working out at the gym.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Kaam chalu hai doston, Milte hain jaldi."

The 33-year-old has scored 3249 runs in 124 IPL innings and is one of the most vital cogs in a star-studded MI side that will be led by Hardik Pandya for the first time.